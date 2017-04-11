Easter services for Windsor | MyWindsorNow.com

Churches across Windsor will hold services on Easter Sunday, April 16. Here's when and where you can join:

» Cornerstone Baptist Church, 7 a.m. Sunrise Service at Boardwalk Park, 100 N 5th St. 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Easter Services at 1200 Cornerstone Dr. Details: (970) 686-7214, or windsorcornerstone.org.

» Journey Church, 10 a.m. Worship at 8075 Weld County Road 72. Free coffee and donuts served at 9:30 a.m. Details: (970) 686-2096, or journeychurchatwindsor.org.

» True North Church, 10 a.m. Resurrection Sunday Services at 129 Walnut St. Details: (970) 460-4164, or theancientpath.org.

» First United Methodist Church, 8:45 a.m. Contemporary Worship, 10:30 a.m. Traditional Worship at 503 Walnut St. Details: (970) 686-2368, or firstumcwindsor.com.

» Windsor Community Church, 10:15 a.m. Easter Services at Windsor High School, 1100 Main St. Details: (970) 674-5018, or windsorchurch.org.

» St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Easter Services at 311 6th St. Details: (970) 686-9658, or saintalbanswindsor.com.

» Timberline Church, 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Easter Services at 360 Crossroads Blvd. Details: (970) 686-8479, or timberlinewindsor.org.

» First Christian Church, 10 a.m. Easter Service at 530 Walnut St. Details: firstchristianwindsor.org, or "First Christian Church Windsor, Colorado" on Facebook.

» Harvest View Church of Severance, 10 a.m. Easter Worship Celebration at 385 W. 4th Ave., Severance. Details: (970) 412-3228, or harvestview.org.