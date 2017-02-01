Eaton nurse charged with sex assault withdraws not guilty plea in Fort Collins case | MyWindsorNow.com

Former nurse Thomas Mark Moore, 44, who faces charges in Weld and Larimer counties of sexually assaulting patients in northern Colorado hospitals, is due in Weld District court for a hearing on his Greeley-based charges.

A former Eaton nurse has withdrawn his not-guilty plea to charges related to the sexual assault of three hospital patients who were sedated at the time of the abuse.

The Coloradoan reports that 44-year-old Thomas Mark Moore withdrew his plea Monday, which means he will no longer face trial next month.

Moore is charged with three counts of unlawful sexual contact and the case is set for a status conference next month.

Moore is accused of assaulting three women at a Fort Collins hospital between December 2013 and January 2014. The alleged victims had reportedly given sedatives before Moore touched them inappropriately.

In Weld County, Moore is charged with four counts of unlawful sexual contact and two counts of attempted unlawful sexual contact.

According to a Greeley police affidavit, most of the Greeley-area victims came forward last year, almost two years after incidents in which they said Moore fondled them after administering morphine and other pain-killing drugs to them at the University of Colorado Health emergency room in west Greeley from March 2014 to April 2015.

Moore has been employed at North Colorado Medical Center, UCHealth Greeley Emergency Center, Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins and Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Neb., among other medical facilities.

The women in the Greeley charges all reported similar stories of going to the ER, being treated by Moore with morphine for pain and detailed accounts of him rubbing their shoulders. In all instances, they told police, his hands would migrate to their breasts.

The suspect remains jailed in Larimer County.