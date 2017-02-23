Greeley teen dies Wednesday night in train/car crash in Eaton | MyWindsorNow.com

A train crash in Eaton on Wednesday night took the life of a 16-year-old Greeley boy, Eaton police reported this morning.

Sgt. Kevin Sturch said Eaton police got a call from train dispatch at 8:40 p.m. reporting a collision with a vehicle at 5th Street and U.S. 85. The train tracks run just east of the highway at that location, and the crossing is controlled by stop signs.

Sturch said a deceased male, identified as Dallas Gavin Duran, was discovered at the scene. Duran is a student at Eaton High School, where he plays basketball.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

The freight train was southbound on the railroad tracks when the crash occurred. The vehicle was a four-door white sedan, Sturch said. The scene was cleared by about 3 a.m. and the train continued on its way.

The Eaton Police Department reportedly is handling the investigation and Sturch said it expects to release more details later today.

