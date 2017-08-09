Economic group to bring national site selectors to northern Colorado | MyWindsorNow.com

For more information on the Northern Colorado Economic Alliance, go to http://northerncolorado.com .

Five national corporate site selectors will be in northern Colorado today and Friday touring several businesses to learn what northern Colorado has to offer.

The Northern Colorado Economic Alliance has brought the site selectors, charged with advising national corporations on the best places to do business, to tour the area to show them what northern Colorado is all about.

Site selectors often go to Denver for such conferences, said Scott Ehrlich, chairman of the NCEA, but there is little mention of northern Colorado other than it is north of Denver.

Bringing them here is the best way to put northern Colorado in the game, Ehrlich said.

"They look at what the company needs, then find the right place for them to go," Ehrlich said. "Bringing them to the community and getting them familiar with what our qualities are and what we have so more companies become aware of us. It's putting us on the map."

The conference will begin with a tour today, whereby they will visit The Group Real Estate, Colorado State University's Energy Institute and the Innosphere Technology Incubator, and Woodward in the morning.

The group will cross the interstate in the afternoon and tour Vestas in Windsor, followed by the Noble Energy training center in west Greeley. At each stop, they will hear from area leaders from businesses such as Burris Optics, Rubadue Wire, and AgPro. The also will be talking with local business development leaders.

The tour will wind down with a luncheon Friday at the University of Northern Colorado, where the selectors will have a question-and-answer session with area business and economic leaders.

The site selectors are Brandon Talbert of The Austin Company, Betty McIntosh of Cushman and Wakefield, Terry Hansen of Hickey and Associates, Deane Foote of Foote Consulting Group and Rolf Jourgensen of Transwestern.

Ehrlich hopes to make this trip an annual event.

"It's a great way to showcase your area, and make them aware of why this is a great place to do business," Ehrlich said. NCEA was formed in 2014 by Ehrlich and Tom Gendron of Woodward in Fort Collins. The goal is to stimulate relevant economic opportunity and job growth for the region.