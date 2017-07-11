Eighth annual Taste of Windsor Now to be held July 20 | MyWindsorNow.com

Eighth annual Taste of Windsor Now to be held July 20

The eighth annual Taste of Windsor Now will be held from 4-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, in Boardwalk Park.

The event includes a variety of vendors, a beer garden and children's activities, and will be held in conjunction with the Windsor Summer Concert Series, featuring Quemondo, according to Peggy Peterson, event producer for Windsor Now! and The Tribune.

Taste of Windsor Now is a free event organized in a partnership with the Windsor Now! and the town of Windsor.

Vendor applications are still being accepted. To apply to be a vendor email ppeterson@greeleytribune.com or call (970) 392-4450.