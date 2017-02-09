Employers reach out at annual job fair | MyWindsorNow.com

For information on finding a job in Weld County, go to http://bit.ly/2k8YC0N .

Roughly 15 employers spent their Thursday at the Tribune’s HIRE Job Fair looking to fill open positions, but they were met with common challenges facing the market today.

The unemployment rate in the area is so low — it sunk to 2.8 percent in December, below the state’s 3.0 percent — many employers are struggling to find workers.

The job fair, held at Aims Community College, included a Studio LaBelle photographer for resumé photos and a table of Weld County Employment Services employees giving resumé advice.

Between reviewing resumés, Pat Curts recognized a couple of areas where employers and job seekers have a hard time connecting. Employees who have the technical skills required for the job might not have the work ethic employers are looking for.

“We call it ‘employability.’ It’s not just the skill, but it’s also the soft skills that you bring to the table,” Curts explained.

Another issue is experienced job seekers who don’t have the degree employers want.

“I had a V.P. at a bank come through. She has 30 years banking; she was a V.P. of a bank, had all these banking classes, but no degree. So it’s tough,” Curts said.

Kiaya Chapman, a training and recruiting specialist for Mutual of Omaha, was seeking to fill financial advisory positions.

“That’s a role where you’re building your own practice of clients, and it’s a commission-based opportunity,” Chapman explained. “So in the market right now, it’s not super attractive to people who are feeling more secure with a job that has a salary or an hourly paycheck attached to it.”

The company has diversified its approach by attending events such as the job fair. They’re also looking internally to make sure the position offers the right compensation and incentives.

“We try to be present in areas where our competitors wouldn’t be, and maybe we find that star candidate,” Chapman said. “We’re looking externally and internally, and that’s really all we can do.”