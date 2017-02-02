Energy assistance available for low-income residents | MyWindsorNow.com

To find out if you qualify for LEAP, call 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435) or go to http://www.colorado.gov/cdhs/leap to view the most current program application requirements and download an application. Applications will be accepted until April 30.

Residents who struggle to heat their homes may qualify for assistance through the Low income Energy Assistance Program, more commonly called LEAP.

LEAP provides cash assistance to help families and individuals pay winter home heating costs or help with broken furnaces or wood stoves, according to a news release. This year the average benefit for people who qualify is $342 per household, the release stated.

To qualify for LEAP, applicants must be responsible for paying heating costs directly to an energy provider, fuel dealer or as part of their rent. They also must be permanent legal residents of the United States and Colorado, or have household members who are U.S. citizens, the release stated.

LEAP-eligible households also can qualify for programs that inspect a home’s primary heating source and weatherization upgrades.

The state of Colorado also offers a rebate of property tax, rent and heat expenses to low-income seniors and disabled persons. Go to the Colorado Department of Revenue’s website for more information and the rebate application booklet.