Enrollment open for Weld County 4-H | MyWindsorNow.com

Weld County 4-H enrollment is open.

The organization serves more than 900 youths in Weld County. It provides hands-on learning opportunities for youth to gain necessary life skills and become the leaders, according to a news release from Weld County 4H.

The organization offers numerous projects for members to build life skills, such as woodworking, baking, raising goats, entomology and photography. Throughout the year, participants will work on their projects and have the opportunity to showcase them at the Weld County Fair in July. Along with projects, participants also can attend leadership conferences and events to meet others from the county and across the state.

New members have until March 1 to enroll. However, residents are encouraged to enroll as early as possible. Youths ages 5-18 as of Dec. 31 are eligible to participate in the program. Anyone with questions about the program or the enrollment process, can contact Kim Sterkel, the Weld County 4-H/Youth Development Agent, at (970) 400-2079, or go to http://www.weld4h.org.