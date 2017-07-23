Evacuation order lifted for fire near Fort Collins | MyWindsorNow.com

FORT COLLINS (AP) — Authorities have lifted evacuations prompted by a wildfire burning near a heavily populated area in Colorado.

The fire burned almost half a square mile of brush-covered foothills south of Fort Collins, triggering an evacuation south of Horsetooth Reservoir that was lifted Saturday night.

KDVR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2tzNbEo) the fire was about 40 percent contained.

Helicopters have been using Horsetooth Reservoir to scoop up water to drop on the fire.

Authorities tell boaters to make room for the helicopters by keeping away from the middle of the reservoir.