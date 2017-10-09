Evans police seek help of public in finding missing woman

Evans police officers are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman last seen in September.

According to a news release from the department, Lydia Gutierrez, 62, was last seen about 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29 in the area of 37th Street and U.S. 85 in Evans. She was last seen wearing a bright blue hoodie, according to the release. Officers do not believe foul play was involved in her disappearance.

It's not the first time Gutierrez has gone missing, said her daughter, Amanda Lee Olin. In an interview with The Tribune, Olin said her mother was an alcoholic and had gone missing before for a few days at a time. She always found a way of getting in touch with the rest of the family, though.

That's different from the current situation.

"She doesn't have a purse, a card for money or a cell phone," Onlin said. "(She) has gone missing before. She's been able to get a hold of us somehow, but this time she hasn't."

Onlin said the family knows Gutierrez sometimes camps out on riverbanks in Evans when she is drinking. She said the family has searched the area for her, but they haven't found anything.

Anyone with information about Gutierrez's whereabouts is urged to contact Evans police detective Joseph Kauffman at (970) 475-1162, or jkauffman@evanscolorado.gov. Those with information can also speak to Weld County's dispatch center by calling (970) 356-1212, extension 4.

— Greeley Tribune reporter Tyler Silvy contributed to this story.