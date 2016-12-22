Experts: Many crimes in Greeley, across the country go unreported | MyWindsorNow.com

The supervisor then assigns the cases to detectives who work the case.

“It’s no different than talking to an officer in person,” Sgt. Aaron Carmichael said. “Every online report is reviewed by a supervisor. It’s basically a digital collection bin.”

Ryan Fregosi used the Greeley Police Department’s website to report his LED projector as stolen. It took him 30 minutes.

Ryan Fregosi was home with the lights on when two people stole the LED Points of Light projector from his front lawn Christmas display. It was 5:30 p.m. on a Wednesday night, and he was feeding his pets. If not for the surveillance cameras he’d installed on his northwest Greeley house, he might never have known when or how the theft happened.

The projector was worth $25, but he decided to file an online report with the Greeley Police Department anyway. He was one of the few who did.

When he posted the news on Facebook, he found it wasn’t an isolated incident.

“Seven other people had their (LED projectors) stolen,” Fregosi said. “Talking to my neighbors, this is the big thing happening right now. My neighbor down the street has one, and I went down there and warned him.”

Those anecdotes aren’t showing up in police data, though. Sgt. Aaron Carmichael, who leads the Greeley Police Department property crimes unit, said his team hasn’t seen a trend in thefts of Christmas decorations.

The disparity between what Fregosi heard and what Carmichael saw in filed reports is an example of a national issue in police work, one that has always been and probably always will be part of the job.

Criminologists estimate about half of all crime goes unreported. This is known as the “dark figure” of crime. While it’s impossible to prove a negative, it is possible to look at the differences between crime data and read between the lines.

Since 1930 the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report has been the acknowledged yardstick of crime in America. The report includes data from 18,000 American police agencies. The catch is the report only reflects crime that has been brought to a police department’s attention.

For example, according to the report, in 2015, more than 5.5 million thefts like the one Fregosi reported took place in America.

The National Crime Victimization Survey attempts to address those unknown crime numbers by specifically asking people about crime they did not report to police. According to the survey, more than 11 million thefts took place in America — about double what the FBI reported.

Looking at these numbers isn’t always comparing apples to apples. The definitions of crimes can vary between surveys, and surveys vary in size and scope. But the comparisons do show a significant number of crimes go unreported, especially theft.

“People probably feel there’s little hope of getting the item returned or it’s of such little value that it doesn’t seem worth it,” Carmichael said.

Even Fregosi acknowledged he felt reporting the theft might not help him. Those misgivings aren’t limited to victims of theft, either.

In 2015, the FBI’s report noted about 764,000 aggravated assaults, compared to the 816,000 from the victimization survey. In the same year, the FBI’s numbers showed just over 90,000 rapes, only a fraction of the roughly 431,000 the victims reported to surveyors. Once again, differing definitions of rape mean these numbers should be used with caution, but the difference is still staggering.

It’s a common belief among researchers and police that victims often feel there is little law enforcement can do to help them, so they don’t report the crime. But that mindset limits the police’s ability to help.

“We don’t view any crime as less important than any other,” Carmichael said. “Crime of all levels affect people’s enjoyment of life. There are big things that grab people’s attention, but then there are smaller things that still affect people’s quality of life.”

Carmichael and the rest of the property crimes unit do their best to respond to trends, but they can identify those trends only if crime is reported. They’ve been conducting sting operations throughout the parking lots of major shopping centers in an attempt to catch would-be thieves targeting gifts left in parked cars. They’re doing it because those thefts have been a reported problem in past years. The police just haven’t seen the same number of reports about stolen Christmas decorations.

For Fregosi, reporting the crime was about more than just getting a Christmas decoration back. It may give the police a better picture of crime in his area.

“Too many people sit back and don’t report things,” he said. “They say, ‘We got $500 worth of stuff out there, what’s $20?’ It would take too much time out of their day. But you have to protect yourself and your neighbors.”

Fregosi said so far as he knows, police have not yet caught the thieves. He said he would wait until after Christmas, when the lights went on sale, and then buy another one.

The Los Angeles transplant said his experience in Greeley has been positive so far, and his neighbors are good people.

“Anything I can do to keep our neighborhood safe,” he said. “I still sleep fine at night, but I mean, if you’re willing to steal something out of someone’s front yard, what else are you willing to do?”