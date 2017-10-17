Experts to share research, information at annual Fall Diabetes Community Update in Fort Collins

Experts will share the most recent research and information about diabetes management at the annual Fall Diabetes Community Update from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 11 at UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital, 1024 S. Lemay Ave. in Fort Collins.

One of the keynote speakers is Holly Wyatt, according to a news release. She is an associate professor in the Department of Medicine, Division of Endocrinology, Metabolism and Diabetes at University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. She also works as a physician and clinical researcher at the Anschutz Health and Wellness Center and runs the Metabolism and Obesity Clinic on campus.

Pharmacist Chad Martell, professor at Regis University, will discuss "Good and Plenty: An overview of diabetes medication."

According to the release, this year's expert panel includes endocrinologist Gregory Hughes, nephrologist Kevin Muelkin and registered dietitian Linda Schoon. Attendees will have a chance to ask questions during the panel session.

The event costs $15 to attend. Each person with diabetes may bring a support person for free. Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is preferred. To register, call (970) 825-1191.

For more information about the event or services for people who have diabetes, call (970) 825-1191.