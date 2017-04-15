Expo to focus on natural birthing and baby options | MyWindsorNow.com

Benefits of cloth diapers

The Great Cloth Diaper Change cites five benefits to wrapping babies in cloth diapers:

» Environmental: Cloth diapers reduce waste for families with children in diapers by more than 50 percent.

» Financial: Cloth diapers allow families to save more than $2,000 per child.

» Health: Cloth diapers help parents reduce exposure of their babies’ skin and lungs to the chemicals in disposable diapers.

» Cute and comfortable: Parents love putting soft cloth diapers, available in a variety of styles and patterns, on their babies.

» Convenient: Once you’ve purchased your stash, no more weekly trips to the store to purchase more – simply put a load in the laundry.