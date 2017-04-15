Expo to focus on natural birthing and baby options | MyWindsorNow.com

Expo to focus on natural birthing and baby options
April 15, 2017
Benefits of cloth diapers
The Great Cloth Diaper Change cites five benefits to wrapping babies in cloth diapers:
» Environmental: Cloth diapers reduce waste for families with children in diapers by more than 50 percent.
» Financial: Cloth diapers allow families to save more than $2,000 per child.
» Health: Cloth diapers help parents reduce exposure of their babies’ skin and lungs to the chemicals in disposable diapers.
» Cute and comfortable: Parents love putting soft cloth diapers, available in a variety of styles and patterns, on their babies.
» Convenient: Once you’ve purchased your stash, no more weekly trips to the store to purchase more – simply put a load in the laundry.
An expo focusing on natural and environmentally friendly pregnancy and birthing practices will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Windsor Charter Early College High School Cafeteria/Gymnasium, 810 Automation Drive in Windsor.
The Northern Colorado Natural Birth and Baby Expo will host the Great Cloth Diaper Change, as well as pregnancy, birth and baby experts.
The event will gather a variety of different natural birth professionals and companies that focus on pregnancy, birth, babies and parenting.
The event plans to increase awareness of modern cloth diapers and encourage families to embrace their use.
According to The Great Cloth Diaper Change, cloth diapers reduce waste for families with children in diapers by more than 50 percent and can save families up to $2,000 per year.