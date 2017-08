Fall sports preview: Softball

COACH:

Aryn Rangel Henneke, fifth season

2016 RECAP:

"We were on the young side last year and finished fifth in the Tri-valley conference, as well as qualified for regionals," said Henneke. "We graduated just one senior last year so we are excited about our girls coming back strong and hungry for more."

KEY ATHLETES:

C – Janae Cameron, SR; 2B – Michaela Moran, SR; CF – Bryn Horton, SR

Recommended Stories For You

OUTLOOK:

"I expect our team to compete for the Tri-Valley Conference title and seat well into regionals," said Henneke. "We have strong leadership in our senior class, and quality ball players freshmen through seniors. We lost only one senior last year, so we are excited to continue to develop the strength and performance of our core returners."