Family bike night, Greeley plant and bake sale, Windsor and Greeley fishing derbies — Adventure Items for May 5 | MyWindsorNow.com

Family bike night

The city of Greeley will host a family bike night at Westmoor Park, 39th Avenue and 6th Street, that starts at 6:30 p.m.

The rides are 3-5 miles and are intended for the whole family. Staff will provide bicycle education and tips. Helmets are strongly encouraged and dress for the weather.

The event is free.

Garden Club

Greeley Morning Garden Club will hold its annual Plant and Bake Sale on May 13 in Centennial Park, 23rd Avenue and 22nd Street in Greeley.

The sale runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will have annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs and other items, including hanging baskets and gift baskets for Mother's Day.

Club members who are also Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions.

Proceeds are used for club community garden projects at Linn Grove Cemetery, Madison Elementery School, the Guadalupe Shelter vegetable garden, Centennial Park Library and others.

Call (970) 353-1743 for information.

Fishing derbies

Windsor and Greeley will both host annual fishing derbies on June 3.

The derby in Windsor takes place at Eastman Park. There is a $3 entry fee, and it includes a fishing pole. Recommended for ages 2-12 and a parent or guardian is required. Call (970) 674-3500 now to register. The first 50 bike riders to travel there get a prize.

The derby in Greeley takes place from 8 a.m. to noon at Sanborn Park, 2031 28th Ave., Greeley. It is free. Register the day of the event. For ages 5 and up. Bring a pole and fishing tackle.

Call (970) 350-9430 for more information.