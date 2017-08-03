Fan Appreciation Day to come to Island Grove on Saturday | MyWindsorNow.com

The Horsemen Tailgate group will host a carne asada event for Fan Appreciation Day.

The event will run from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Island Grove Regional Park, 501 N. 14th Ave. The first 500 guests will receive free food and drinks. Broncos alumni will be there for autographs, as well as Broncos cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot. Sounds by Sanchez will provide live music, and the event will include other prizes and giveaways.

For more information, go to the event page on Facebook by searching "Carne Asada' Broncos Fan Appreciation Day Greeley" on Facebook.