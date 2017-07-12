Farm Service Agency announces upcoming enrollment deadlines, other news for producers in Weld | MyWindsorNow.com

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency issued a news release Wednesday reminding farmers of upcoming enrollment deadlines and other important news in the community.

Here are the few mentioned in the release that producers should keep an eye out for:

Acreage report for 2017 crops, Ag risk and Price loss coverage

Weld County Executive Director Jeff Wilson said farmers and ranchers have until Monday to file an acreage report for their 2017 crops, and they have until Aug. 1 to enroll their farms into the Ag Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage contracts for crop year 2017. The payments for 2017 will not be known until October 2018, the release said.

Wilson said payments are not guaranteed as they were under the last farm bill, but the option to enroll now gives farmers the opportunity to get government payments when prices decline under the Price Loss Coverage option.

For those who haven't reported their acreage, call the Weld County FSA to set up an appointment at (970) 356-8097, Ext. 2.

Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) Information

According to a news release, a number of producers have applied to utilize their CRP acreage for hay and grazing purposes. Each of these participants will be charged 25 percent of their annual payment for each acre used for livestock purposes.

Any producer who wants to use CRP acreage needs to apply at the Farm Service Agency office in advance. All grazing is performed according to recommended stocking rate for no more than 60 days, the release said.

All hay must be cut and baled between Saturday and Aug. 10 and must be removed from the CRP acreage upon completion of the baling operations. Bales cannot be stacked on CRP acreage.

Direct loans, Guaranteed Loan program

FSA offers direct farm ownership and direct farm operating loans to producers who want to establish, maintain or strengthen their farms or ranches. The maximum loan amount for both direct farm ownership and operating loans is $300,000 and a down payment is not required.

Repayment terms vary, but operating loans are typically repaid within seven years and farm ownership loans are not to exceed 40 years, the release said.

Contact your local FSA office for more information or to apply for a direct farm ownership or operating loan.

Guaranteed loan program

FSA guaranteed loans allows lenders to provide agricultural credit to farmers who do not meet the lender's normal underwriting criteria and can be used for both farm ownership and operating purposes.

FSA can guarantee farm ownership and operating loans up to $1,399,000, the release said. Repayment terms vary, but operating loans are typically repaid within seven years and farm ownership loans are not to exceed 40 years, the release said.

Contact your lender or local FSA farm loan office for more information on guaranteed loans.

For more information about these programs or to find an FSA office, go to http://www.fsa.usda.gov.