Fee increase discussion ends in town board stalemate

Windsor Severance Fire Rescue hopes to build a new station , and presented an idea to build at Colo. 257 and Crossroads Boulevard to the Windsor Town Board during Monday night’s work session. The Great Western Industrial Park donated the land near the southeast corner of the intersection to the town, and the department hopes the town will be willing to do the same for the building of a fourth fire station. The need for coverage of the southern portion of Windsor by a new station was initially introduced to the board through a letter earlier this year from Fire Chief Herb Brady. The town board gave consensus at Monday night’s meeting to have a letter of intent drawn up between the fire rescue and the town for the board’s consideration. Brady said the fire rescue would like to know the land will be held before funds are put toward a feasibility study.

Four Windsor area developers attended Monday night's Windsor Town Board work session to ask the board to re-think its approach to traffic fee increases, and three members, including Mayor Kristie Melendez, said they would be willing to compromise.

The board approved an increase to go into effect Jan. 1, 2018, at a September meeting, but at Monday night's work session board members listened to the concerns of developers who came forward to ask the board to reconsider. Several others sent emails asking the same thing.

Although some area developers said they were opposed to all fee increases, most said they were in support of the fees but asked they be phased in during the next three years.

This could be a contentious issue, however, as Melendez and board members Paul Rennemeyer and Ivan Adams said they would be willing to work on a compromise, but board members Cindy Scheuerman, Ken Bennett and Myles Baker said they did not want to reopen the discussion.

A traffic study presented to the board earlier this year showed traffic is expected to more than double on many Windsor roadways by 2040.

Traffic fees help pay for repairs and expansion to cover that growth. But they have not been increased in 10 years, according to Windsor Planning Director Scott Ballstadt. The study showed the town will need $136.45 million through 2040 to accommodate the traffic.

Recommended Stories For You

The fee would increase from $2,164 to $3,865. The fees for other development would also go up, but developers focused on the single family home increase at Monday's discussion.

Phasing in the increase would allow developers to adjust and have less impact on homebuyers, said David Tschetter, one of the developers who attended the work session. Although the increase may not seem like it would have a large impact, Tschetter said, for home buyers applying for financing, an increase of more than $1,000 to fees could mean they would not get a loan.

Scheuerman said phasing in the increase would result in a $2 million shortfall in the funding the traffic study indicated would be necessary.

"The needs are here already, so the phase-in is putting off our ability to address a problem already here," she said.

Bennett and Baker agreed.

Melendez agreed with Tschetter, and said she was concerned about the affect on affordability the fee increase could have for home buyers.

"Like it or not I think this does affect affordability," she said. "I think even if we phase it in we're going to get what we want."

Because the board was at a stalemate, the fee increase is expected to go into effect Jan. 1.