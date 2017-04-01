Photo story: Windsor firefighters help to douse fully-involved residential fire northwest of Eaton | MyWindsorNow.com

A firefighter walks in the yard of a house fire just north of Weld County roads 33 and 76, northwest of Eaton on Saturday night. Eaton, Ault-Pierce and Windsor-Severance firefighters spent the better part of Saturday night dousing flames in a two-story building along side a large house in Eaton. Weld sheriff's deputies were on scene around 6:30 p.m., but as of 8 p.m., they did not yet have a cause. The two-story building was just north of a brick ranch-style home, and was fully involved when firefighters arrived.