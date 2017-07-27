First Colorado Tiny House Festival kicks off today at Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg | MyWindsorNow.com

The first Colorado Tiny House Festival opens from noon to 8 p.m. today at the Wild Animal Sanctuary, 2999 County Road 53 in Keenesburg.

More than 25 tiny homes and other small structures made by 20 builders will be on display.

The festival will continue 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

According to a news release, people can learn about going tiny, simplifying their lives, minimalistic living and green living. Vendors, speakers, entertainment, food and drink will be available.

Einstyne Tiny Homes, Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses and Trailer Made Custom Trailers put on the event, according to the release.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Wild Animal Sanctuary, according to the release. If people choose to visit the sanctuary while at the festival, they can receive a discount on admittance by presenting the festival ticket.

Single day tickets cost $15 per adult at the box office or $10 online; $7 per child age 13-17 at the box office or $5 per child online. Children 12 and younger get in for free.

Three-day tickets cost $30 per adult at the box office or $20 online; $13 per child at the box office or $10 online. Children 12 and younger still get in for free.

For more information, call (303) 900-5477, email info@coloradotinyhousefestival.com or go to http://www.coloradotinyhousefestival.com.