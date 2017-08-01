First joint meeting held on NISP between Windsor and four other towns | MyWindsorNow.com

For more information about the Northern Integrated Supply Project, go to http://www.northernwater.org/sf/WaterProjects/NISP .

The first meeting between Eaton, Severance, Windsor, Fort Collins and Loveland to discuss the Northern Integrated Supply Project was held last week, and Windsor Town Manager Kelly Arnold says it was the first step in determining how extensive the entities' collaboration will be.

The group has the most in common, Arnold said, out of the 15 cities, towns and water districts involved in the NISP project.

Windsor officials have previously said water will be a chief concern as the town continues to grow.

At last Tuesday's joint meeting, Arnold said the towns discussed the possibility of a shared treatment plant for the water expected to come from the project.

“NISP aims to divert water from the Poudre River into a new reservoir northwest of Fort Collins, which would provide area towns and cities with a new water source.

NISP aims to divert water from the Poudre River into a new reservoir northwest of Fort Collins, which would provide area towns and cities with a new water source.

Recommended Stories For You

Brian Werner, public affairs coordinator for NISP, said although the permitting process was started in 2004, nearly 14 years later the project is still moving forward.

"It's going, which is better than not going anywhere," he said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is currently in the process of putting together a final environmental impact statement, which Werner said NISP hopes will be released by the end of the year.

A draft of the statement, he said, was released in 2008, with a supplemental report coming in 2015.

"So it's a long, laborious process," he said.

After an environmental impact statement is released, a decision would likely be made in 2018 or 2019, which Werner said NISP expects to be a "yes and," with guidelines included on the process.

NISP hopes to have water in a reservoir in 2025, Werner said, but several more steps are required before that can happen.

A discussion on how the entities will access the water was a purpose of last week's joint meeting, Arnold said. Now, staff and administration will be working together to determine the feasibility of a regional water treatment plant.

The meeting – held in Severance – was important to gauge the various boards' interest in a regional facility, and Nicholas Wharton, the assistant town manager for Severance, said they all expressed interest.

"It went quite well," he said.