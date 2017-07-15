First Summer Family Festival offers fun activities for kids, chance for Christians to ‘get out of the bubble’ | MyWindsorNow.com

Kids of all ages listened to live music, played soccer, got their faces painted or had their nails done Saturday at the first Summer Family Festival in Greeley.

The event, which is part of Serve Day, drew families to the Rodarte Community Center, 920 A St. in Greeley.

Serve Day is a global event in which members of different churches come together on a Saturday in July to interact with people in their community each year. Loveland-based Rez.Church organized the Summer Family Festival. All told 10 northern Colorado churches participated in Serve Day in Greeley, along with eight agencies. Volunteers spent time at the Guadalupe Center, Youth for Christ, Weld Food Bank, Habitat ReStore, Community Outreach Center, Poudre Ponds picking up trash and painting a fence around the property off 59 Avenue.

The festival consisted of several booths, such as one that offered face painting, a nail salon where kids could get their nails done and a popcorn stand. There also was a huge blowup slide, as well as live music out on the Rodarte's south lawn. On the west lawn, kids played soccer.

Andrea Alejandro heard about the Summer Family Festival through her church, and she said she decided to volunteer.

"I think it is amazing to see many churches come together and unite," she said.

Cathy Brendeminl is the missions coordinator at Rez.Church, 502 E. Crossroads Blvd. in Loveland. She said her goal was to provide an opportunity for Christians to get out into the community and interact with residents. She also said she would like to make the festival an event annual in Greeley.

Adam Synder, outreach coordinator for the church, said he has the same goal.

"I don't want people to think that the Christians are just in this bubble," he said. "I want the people to know that we do care, and we do help, and this is one of the ways we show that."