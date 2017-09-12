Flip Flop Gala raises more than $200,000 for Windsor and Severance schools

More than 700 guests attended the Weld Re-4 Education Foundation's fourth annual Flip Flop Gala on Aug. 26 at the Island in Water Valley, which raises funds for Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District schools.

The event featured live music, auctions and island-style cuisine and refreshments, according to a news release from the foundation. According to the release, the event netted more than $208,000.

"The majority of those funds will be reinvested back into our classrooms during this school year, utilizing the foundation's grant application process," said Tempy Bowman, foundation treasurer, in the release. "Since our foundation is volunteer-directed, almost all of the monies raised are put back into the hands of our teachers and students rather than spent on operating costs. Those costs are actually very minimal."

The foundation was formed as a nonprofit organization in April 2013, and has since raised almost $700,000, according to the release. Most of those funds have been granted over the past four years for the purchase of hundreds of Chromebook computers, musical instruments, 3D printers, robotics equipment, science and literacy tools.

"The success of this year's Flip Flop Gala is truly a reflection of the generosity of the Weld RE-4 community and its passion for supporting our schools," said foundation President Kim Schutt in the release. "We could not have done this without the support of our many sponsors, volunteers, donors and guests. It has been truly humbling to see the gala grow over the years and become such a great, community-wide event."

The next event for the foundation will be a trivia night fundraiser from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 7 at the American Legion Hall in Windsor. For more information about the fundraiser or to donate a door prize or silent auction item, contact the foundation at (970) 686-8090 or education_foundation@weldre4.org.