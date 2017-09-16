Football team bounces back with win over Broomfield

FOOTBALL

Broomfield — Windsor wasted no time bouncing back from a loss this past week to powerhouse Pine Creek.

The Wizards charged past Broomfield 40-14 in a nonconference game Friday.

Windsor was fresh off a 10-0 loss to Pine Creek the week before. That was the first time it had been shut out since losing to Greeley West 14-0 on Oct. 3, 2014.

The Wizards improved to 2-1 overall.

SOFTBALL (late Thursday)

Windsor 14, Skyline 4, 5 inn.

SHS 310 00 — 4 4 2

WHS 513 32 — 14 15 4

WHS — Tiana Spangler (W, 0-0, 4H, 0ER, 0BB, 3SO), Joe Marie Duran (5th, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 1SO) and Janae Cameron. 2B – Cameron 3, Hunter Romero 2, Michaela Moran, Anna Lowndes; 3B – Lowndes; RBI – Lowndes 3, Cameron 2, Romero 2, Halleigh Hinojosa, Moran, Devyn Thornton.