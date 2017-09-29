Football team stomps Grand Junction; tennis team tops Greeley Central ahead of regionals

FOOTBALL

Windsor 42, Grand Junction 7: In Windsor, the Tigers made the long trip to northern Colorado and the Wizards made sure that trip was for naught.

Windsor improved to 4-1 in its nonconference finale. It opens 4A Northern Conference play at Mountain View at 7 p.m. Thursday.

BOYS TENNIS

GREELEY — Greeley Central received a fine measuring stick before regionals next week, while Windsor picked up one more dual win, topping the Wildcats 5-2 on Friday.

The match was postponed from Wednesday.

The Wizards improved to 8-1 in duals with the nonconference win. Greeley Central fell to 1-8.

These two teams will share the same courts against Wednesday and Thursday during the Class 4A Region 4 tournament at Centennial Courts.

"Windsor is a good, solid competitive team," Greeley Central coach Dave Mamich said. "We competed well. We had our chances in other matches, but (the Wizards) prevailed."

Despite the Wildcats' team loss, they received another quality win from the No. 2 doubles pair of Spencer Conway and Gavin Blackburn, who improved to 8-1 in duals.

Singles — 1. Max McManigal, W, def. Michael Crews, 7-5, 7-6 (10-7); 2. Michael Gueswell, W, def. Hunter Ruesch, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Blake Pendleton, W, def. Drew Sedinger, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles — 1. Andrew Fisher & Wes Smith, W, def. Zeke Alirez & Jaren Lesser, 6-4, 6-0; 2. Spencer Conway & Gavin Blackburn, GC, def. Kaden Henry & Peyton Shewmon, 2-6, 6-2, 6-0; 3. Naiose Wilson & Briggs Reed, W, def. Hunter Miller & Ethan Rumann, 6-4, 6-2; 4. Josiah Alirez & Tim Highfield, GC, Erik Caffee & Grant Oswald, 6-2, 6-4.