Football team tops Fort Collins

Windsor 34, Fort Collins 23: In Fort Collins, the Wizards wrapped up their regular season with a 4A Northern Conference win Friday, and in doing so, they likely wrapped up a top-3 seed in the playoffs next week.
Windsor is 5-0 in conference, 9-1 overall. It came into the game ranked second in RPI behind Pine Creek (9-1).

