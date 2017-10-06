Football tops Mountain View in Windsor Wizards Roundup for Oct. 6

FOOTBALL

Loveland — Windsor (1-0 Class 4A Northern League, 5-1 overall) used a two-touchdown second quarter to pick up its first conference win on the year.

The Wizard's defense played well throughout, keeping the Mountain Lions off the board in the first half.

Windsor is back in action next Friday when it hosts Monarch.

WHS 0 14 7 0 — 21

MVHS 0 0 7 7 — 14

SOFTBALL

Berthoud 5, Windsor 4: In Windsor, The Wizards tied the game in the bottom of the sixth, but Berthoud fought back to win in the seventh.

Tiana Spangler had a nice day in the circle and at the plate. She threw six innings and only giving up one earned run and added two doubles on the offensive end.

Windsor finished the regular season at 7-7 in Class 4A Tri-Valley League, 10-9 overall.

BHS 400 000 1 — 5 9 4

WHS 000 013 0 — 4 7 4

WHS — Tiana Spangler (7H, 1ER, 1BB, 2SO), Jon Marie Duran (6th, L, 2H, 1ER, 0BB, 0SO). 2B – Spangler 2; RBI – Janae Cameron, Bryn Horton, Halleigh Hinojosa.

VOLLEYBALL

Windsor 3, Frederick 0

WHS 25 28 25

FHS 18 25 15