Forecasters expect about an inch of snow this weekend for Greeley | MyWindsorNow.com

After a nice start to the day, forecasters expect rain to turn to snow about 4 p.m. Friday.

The snow will stick around on Saturday, with a high of 39 degrees. Saturday's overnight low is expected to fall to 27 degrees. The snow will stick around much of the day on Saturday, with wind gusts up to 25 mph possible. All told, forecasters expect a total accumulation of a little more than an inch of snow.

Skies will clear on Sunday, with a high of 53 degrees expected. However, more precipitation is on the way at the start of the workweek.

While downtown Greeley dodged the worst of the snowfall, the snow fell heaviest in Greeley's north and west, blanketing open spaces in white.