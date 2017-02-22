Forecasters: Snow on the way for Greeley | MyWindsorNow.com

After several days of unseasonably warm and dry weather, a change is in store, National Weather Service forecasters say.

Forecasters expect a 30 percent chance of rain and snow Wednesday night for Greeley, with a low of 30 degrees. On Thursday, they expect a 40 percent chance of snow, mostly after 11 a.m.

The high will reach 38 degrees, 35 degrees colder than Tuesday's high, when temperatures reached 73 degrees. Thursday night, the likelihood of snow continues, with a low of 20 degrees. Friday will be more frigid, and more snow is possible. Forecasters expect a high of 29 degrees and a 30 percent chance of snow.

By the weekend, blue skies return and high temperatures will warm into the mid-40s for Sunday.