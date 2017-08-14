Foreign service officer to speak Wednesday at League of Women Voters’ meeting

Jed Meline, a foreign service officer with the U.S. Agency for International Development, will speak at the League of Women Voters meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Farr Library Meeting Room, 1939 61st Ave. in Greeley. His topic will be U.S. foreign aid and who benefits.

Originally from Greeley, Meline has received numerous honors for his service.

Meline has been staff director for the House Democracy Partnership since September 2016. The partnership is a commission of the U.S. House of Representatives and works to strengthen democratic institutions by collaborating with parliaments in developing countries, according to a news release.

Previously, Meline served as the senior development adviser to Libya overseeing all USAID development assistance to Libya, based at the U.S. Consulate in Frankfurt, Germany. Meline came to this position from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where he was detailed as professional staff. Meline held numerous positions both in Washington and overseas over his 19-year career with USAID.

In Washington, Meline served for two years as the director for health and humanitarian assistance on the National Security Council at the White House. In that capacity, he coordinated U.S. foreign policy regarding health, humanitarian assistance and food aid. During his tenure he oversaw the U.S. government response to the Indian Ocean tsunami, the Pakistan earthquake and coordinated the development of the president's malaria initiative.

He earned a Master of Public Health degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

For more information contact Julie Haworth julbudh@msn.com or Hazel Gibson hrgibson55@msn.com.