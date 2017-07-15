Former Greeley residents to open Christian Brothers Automotive in Windsor | MyWindsorNow.com

Christian Brothers Automotive is set to open a new franchise at1635 Main St., in Windsor. Owner Lance Dismang hopes to open this fall. For more information, go to http://www.christianbrothersfranchise.com/ .

Lance Dismang's business often means he will see people on their worst days, but he hopes he can help those days be a bit less rough.

Dismang and his wife, Christy Dismang, soon will open a Christian Brothers Automotive repair franchise in Windsor, and they're excited.

"I wanted to try to make a difference in people's lives," Lance Dismang said.

He hopes that difference will come from treating people the way he would want to be treated, from more basic car repairs to the courtesy shuttle service that can help people get to work or take their children to school if their car has broken down.

"We try our best to help make their inconvenience as painless as possible, so in order to do that we focus on serving customers, serving people," Dismang said.

A focus on honesty is important to Dismang and the franchise, he said, so if customers want to see exactly what is being done to their vehicle, Dismang and his staff will show them.

"So it's all about being above-board and treating people right," he said.

Dismang also said he likes the faith-based aspect of the company but doesn't feel that means the company should exclude anyone who does not share the same religion.

"The way that I look at it is, we treat everybody exactly the way we want to be treated, it doesn't matter who you are or what your beliefs are," he said.

Dismang lived in Greeley for 35 years, and during much of that time, he worked for Hewlett-Packard as a program manager for laser jet printers.

"I enjoyed working there, but I decided that I wanted to take some of the skills that I developed working at HP over the years and open my own business, and do something that I feel has a larger purpose," he said.

After searching for about three years, Dismang said he found a Windsor location on Main Street that seemed like the right place.

"It's just a really nice opportunity with the growth of Windsor and its proximity to Fort Collins and other communities," he said.

Being a part of a national franchise helps the business find good equipment, Dismang said. He will keep a "local flavor" by always having an owner present during business hours.

"I'm accountable, I'm there, people can stop in at any time and talk to the owner if they want to," he said.

The business will begin looking to hire service advisers, service managers and technicians in August or September, Dismang said, and could have up to 10-15 staff members, although he said that number might be lower initially.

Since he retired from Hewlett-Packard in February, Dismang has been working at the Christian Brothers Automotive in Greeley to learn about the business. Like Jeff Sloan, who opened the franchise in Greeley in fall 2016, Dismang appreciates the "treat others as you want to be treated" focus of the franchise.

He hopes he can bring customers peace of mind as they know they are being treated well and that he can make Windsor better by being there on the rough days.

"That's one of the things that drives me the most is I feel that I'm called to do something that makes a bigger difference in people's lives," he said.