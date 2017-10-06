Former nurse pleads guilty to assaulting female patients

Thomas Moore, 45, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted sexual assault in exchange for a 12-year prison sentence. Moore will be sentenced at 4 p.m. Dec. 15 in Weld County. He also has scheduled court dates in Larimer and Adam counties.

A multi-year saga of a former northern Colorado nurse groping female patients is coming to an end, at least in Weld County.

Thomas Moore, 45, took a plea deal Friday in Greeley, where he was accused of assaulting five women at a local medical facility. Altogether, he is accused of sexually assaulting at least 10 patients across Colorado and Nebraska.

Moore pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted sexual assault in a deal that calls for a 12-year prison sentence. According to the affidavit, Moore fondled five female patients at a UCHealth emergency room in west Greeley from March 2014 to April 2015.

Fort Collins police initially arrested Moore Dec. 21, 2015, and accused him of sexually touching female patients at various hospitals from December 2013 to April 2015, according to a Larimer County arrest affidavit. He bonded out of jail and returned home to rural Eaton.

The five women in the Weld case came forward after Moore was initially arrested in Fort Collins. Greeley police arrested Moore on Jan. 22, 2016.

One local woman complained to staff at UCHealth's emergency room, according to the affidavit. She told police she went to the emergency room for migraines. She said Moore would rub her shoulders and move toward her breasts, but she pushed him away, and questioned what he was doing.

"(The victim) stated she complained to the staff at UCHealth about the defendant's actions during her visits and to her, the staff didn't take her seriously," the affidavit stated, "so she didn't report what the defendant was doing to police."

According to other victim statements made to Greeley police, Moore fondled their breasts while administering morphine and other pain-killing drugs. He also rubbed their shoulders, which they said made them feel uncomfortable, the news release stated.

Through record searches, Greeley police found allegations from a woman in 2005 who claimed Moore touched her while treating her for pain at North Colorado Medical Center, but police could not substantiate the allegations. Police found one other report in 2014 of a like nature against Moore, but the woman in that instance didn't want to press charges.

Moore had been employed at North Colorado Medical Center, UCHealth Greeley Emergency Center, Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, and Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Neb., among other medical facilities.