Former Weld sheriff’s deputy accused of choking daughter appears in court

Derek Kinch, 32, a former sheriff’s deputy accused of choking his daughter during an argument, is next scheduled to appear in court 10:30 a.m. Dec. 19.

Attorneys handling the case of a former Weld County Sheriff's deputy accused of trying to strangle his daughter said they are getting close to reaching a plea agreement in the case.

Derek Kinch, 32, worked as a sheriff's deputy in the office's courts division. He was arrested in July, after his family members told police he'd slammed his daughter against a wall and lifted her off her feet by the throat, because he was angry with her over the length of her shorts. He is charged with second-degree assault, a felony, and child abuse, a misdemeanor.

Kinch denied grabbing his daughter's throat and trying to choke the girl. Still, he was arrested July 25 and placed first on unpaid administrative leave from the office, and later terminated.

In court Friday afternoon, Stephanie Stout, Kinch's attorney, asked for more time on the case and said she believed she could reach an agreement with the Weld District Attorney's office by the time the next court date arrived.

"I think we're going to resolve this case," she said. "We're headed there."

Attorneys also discussed whether Kinch's former employment as a deputy in the courts division would affect a trial in the courtrooms where he once worked. Weld District Court Judge Timothy Kerns said at the moment he did not feel that was a problem, but told attorneys involved to voice any concerns they might have.

"He's been a deputy in and out of my courtroom many times," Kerns said. "I'm still processing that myself. I want both parties to feel comfortable."

Stout said she and Kinch had discussed the possibility of the case being heard elsewhere, so there would not be a conflict of interest. She went on to tell Kerns, however, they weren't worried about a conflict of interest at this point.

Kerns then set the case for another hearing in mid-December.