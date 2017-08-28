Former Windsor High School graduate and Colorado State Patrol trooper Taylor Thyfault honored in Monday ceremony

For more information about the 27 Colorado State Patrol officers who have been killed in the line of duty, go to http://www.colorado.gov/pacific/csp/memoriam .

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Nathan Turner brought his daughter, 8-month-old Taylor, to a ceremony Monday afternoon unveiling a memorial sign for his former roommate.

Turner's roommate, Taylor Thyfault, was killed May 23, 2015, in the line of duty. A car struck and killed him while he was assisting with a crash on Colo. 66 near Weld County Road 1, east of Longmont.

Turner said he tells his daughter often about the man she is named after.

"I was very inspired by his enthusiasm for life," he said.

The two were at the Colorado State Patrol Academy together, when Thyfault was 21 and Turner was 37.

Thyfault, a 2012 Windsor High School graduate, was a cadet at the time of his death, and he was promoted to the rank of trooper posthumously.

Recommended Stories For You

"One of his final acts, the cadet yelled out to the tow truck driver to get out of the way before he was struck," Cmdr. Jeff Satur of the Longmont Police Department said previously. "The tow truck driver said the cadet saved his life."

According to a news release from Colorado State Patrol, the memorial sign was put up in response to Colorado House Bill 16-1060, which allows roadside memorials to be installed for each Colorado State Patrol officer who has died on the highway in the line of duty.

A portion of Colo. 66 was closed for the ceremony.

Thyfault's mother, Carole Adler, was among those who lobbied in the state house to allow the memorial signs to be put in place. More than 50 people attended Monday's ceremony, many stopping to hug Adler and offer their support and condolences.

"As a mother it made me proud that he had that many friends," she said.

Adler said the signs are an important reminder for drivers of the families of those who work to keep Colorado's roads safe.

"This sign is something to someone," she said.

Jayne Davisson, who retired from California Highway Patrol, is a member of the Association of Colorado State Patrol Professionals, a group that has worked to allow the memorial signs to be placed.

Davisson fought back tears as she said she hopes all who drive past the signs will think of the troopers who work to protect the public.

"These troopers go out every single day, and in the morning they kiss their families goodbye," she said. "They put a badge on and they say to the public and the community, 'Your life comes before mine today.' "

Christopher Gebers, 28, was sentenced to life in prison plus 342 years in Boulder in 2016 for killing Thyfault and injuring Trooper Clinton Rushing.

Major Steve Garcia, director of the Colorado State Patrol Academy, said 27 signs will be put in place for the troopers in the state who have died. The sign remembering Thyfault, he said, was the third to be put in place.

Garcia asked drivers to move over for emergency vehicles and to drive sober.

"It's a somber reminder of the dangers of this profession. … All of these are senseless acts that didn't have to happen," he said.