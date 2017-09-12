Fort Collins-based foundation to match donations made to hurricane victims

A private Colorado family foundation is now offering residents the chance to help provide aid to victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

According to a news release, Bohemian Foundation will match – dollar for dollar up to $3 million – donations made by Colorado residents and businesses to Colorado's Hurricane Recovery Fund. The fund was established by the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, and its aim is to help nonprofit recovery efforts, both in the long- and short-term, the release states.

Bohemian Foundation will match donations made until midnight Nov. 1.

Those who wish to donate online can do so at NOCOfoundation.org/hurricane. Those who wish to have a personal conversation about a gift or who want to donate stock should contact the Community Foundation team at DonorServices@NoCoFoundation.org, or call (970)224-3462. The foundation also will accept checks, made payable to the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, memo Hurricane Recovery, and sent to 4745 Wheaton Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525. Those who wish to donate can also text COLOGIVES to 41444, which is a text-to-give option provided by the United Way of Larimer County for hurricane relief.

Initially, according to the news release, Bohemian Foundation challenged northern Colorado residents to offer $2 million to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. As the scope of the hurricane season expanded, though, Bohemian Foundation increased that number to $3 million. All Colorado residents, businesses and foundations are welcome to donate.