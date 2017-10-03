Free dental care for veterans

Benchmark Dental of Windsor will provide free dental care for needy veterans as a participant in the nationally recognized Freedom Day USA. Services will be offered to veterans Oct. 12.

Space is limited so veterans should make an appointment by noon Oct. 6. Bring proof of veteran status. Services are limited to extractions and fillings.

The national site is http://www.FreedomDayUSA.org. Call (970) 686-7858 for more information.