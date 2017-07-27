Free shuttle available for Greeley Arts Picnic | MyWindsorNow.com

Folks will be able to use a free Greeley Evans Transit shuttle to get around the 39th annual Greeley Arts Picnic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The bus will stop at 15th Street and 15th Avenue to board, which is wheelchair accessible, according to a news release.

Greeley Central High School's north and west parking lots are available for shuttle parking.

Shuttles will then drop people off on 10th Avenue across from Lincoln Park.

The shuttle will run from both stops about every 10 minutes.