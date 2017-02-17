Friday’s high temperature in Greeley sets record | MyWindsorNow.com

Friday’s high temperature in Greeley broke a record for the date.

The mercury reached 72 degrees, according to data gathered at a weather monitoring station on the campus of the University of Northern Colorado. The previous record high for the date came Feb. 17, 1970, when the temperature reached 70.

Friday also marked the third consecutive day Greeley has seen a high temperature either tie or break a record.

Forecasters expect temperatures to remain unseasonably warm through the weekend and into the start of the workweek. Highs Saturday, Sunday and are expected in the mid-60s, with a return to the 70s on Tuesday. Normal high temperatures for this time of year are in the upper-40s.