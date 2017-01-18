Friesen leads Windsor girls swimming past Fort Collins in Prep Roundup for Jan. 18 | MyWindsorNow.com

GIRLS SWIMMING

WINDSOR — Morgan Friesen won two events and anchored the Windsor Wizards’ winning relay in a nail-biting meet with Fort Collins that came down to the last event Tuesday.

Windsor’s 97-88 victory wasn’t secure until Friesen touched home in the 400-yard freestyle relay, finishing her leg in just under 56 seconds.

Friesen also won the 200 individual medley — by almost 20 seconds — and the 100 breaststroke, the only event in which the Wizards swept the podium.

Windsor also got wins from Erin Eccleston (in the 100 free and the 100 backstroke) and Rilea Driscoll (in the 500 free).

200-yard medley relay — WHS (Erin Eccleston, Morgan Friesen, Jocelyn Petersen, Hunter Waterman) 1:57.75, FCHS 1:59.46, FC 2:06.86; 200 freestyle — Madi Hunter (FC) 2:04.14, Rilea Driscoll (W) 2:06.46, Emma Harrison (FC) 2:15.18; 200 individual medley — Friesen (W) 2:12.40, Ashley Zhou (FC) 2:31.49, Audrey Mechtenberg (FC) 2:47.36; 50 freestyle — Audrey Reimer (FC) 0:25.47, Waterman (W) 0:26.86, Petersen (W) 0:26.94; 1-meter diving — Morgan McCarthy (FC) 266.25, Makena Sanger (W) 219.55, Zoe Sharpee (W) 155.05; 100 butterfly — Reimer (FC) 1:01.85, Petersen (W) 1:08.85, Libby Hubbeling (FC) 1:09.68; 100 freestyle — Erin Eccleston (W) 0:56.19, Harrison (FC) 0:57.75, Zhou (FC) 1:01.31; 500 freestyle — Driscoll (W) 5:45.58, Eleanor Tipton (FC) 6:20.62, Morgan Hykes (W) 6:20.99; 200 freestyle relay — FC 1:49.63, W (Richelle Witt, Grace Drake, Petersen, Driscoll) 1:51.07, FC 1:52.78; 100 backstroke — Eccleston (W) 1:02.53, Hunter (FC) 1:05.33, R. Witt (W) 1:09.25; 100 breaststroke — Friesen (W) 1:09.11, Waterman (W) 1:12.23, Aria Witt (W) 1:16.33; 400 freestyle relay — W (Eccleston, Waterman, Driscoll, Friesen) 3:52.18, FC 3:55.05, FC 4:14.84.

BOYS HOOPS

Mead 65, Windsor 63: In Windsor, the Wizards dropped a close game to Mead despite 18 points each from Kirk Relford and Jake Hammond.

Windsor carried a two-point lead into the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold it.

Corte Tapia added 11 points, and the Wizards boasted a positive assist-to-turnover ratio, but in the end Mead was too much.

Windsor fell to 2-2 4A Tri-Valley Conference, 4-9 overall.

MHS 10 15 24 16 — 65

WHS 11 20 20 12 — 63

WHS — Kirk Relford 6 2-3 18; Jake Hammond 7 4-4 18; Corte Tapia 5 1-2 11; Tyler McGinnis 3 0-0 8; Brennen Seyboldt 3 0-0 8. Totals 24 7-9 63

3-point field goals — WHS 8 (Relford 4, McGinnis 2, Seyboldt 2).

Total fouls — WHS 16 (McGinnis fouled out).

GIRLS HOOPS

Mead 55, Windsor 48

WHS 18 12 9 9 — 48

MHS 14 19 11 11 — 55