From Hurricane Irma to Oregon fires, WSFR firefighters answer the call

For more information about Windsor Severance Fire Rescue, the training firefighters receive or department policy, go to http://www.wsfr.us .

Firefighter Mike Matzke was helping he dad put up a fence when he got the call to respond to a fire burning in Oregon.

Matzke has had his daily life interrupted almost every year since 2012 to answer a call for help in another state.

"But my wife hasn't left me yet," Matzke said with a laugh.

Matzke is part of the wildland team at Windsor Severance Fire Rescue, which is deployed to other parts of Colorado and other states to help fight large wildland fires.

“Any time we can go out and help make the day better for the residents that have gone through the disaster is a success,”Travis ChapmanBattalion Chief

Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue's wildland team first deployed in 2012 to the High Park Fire in Colorado, said Battalion Chief Todd Vess in an email.

Recommended Stories For You

This year Engineer Mike Matzke, Lt. Kirk Bauer and Engineer Brian Coe have responded to the High Cascades Complex Fires in Oregon. They returned on Sept. 22.

Since 2012, Vess said, the team has been deployed each season across the western U.S. The department is compensated for staff and equipment by the federal government, he said.

Firefighters in the department, Vess said, are trained up to Firefighter II National Red Card level, and have been since 2011. The yearly certification means they are more prepared for wildland fires, Vess said.

The about eight team members rotate, Matzke said, taking turns answering the call that could take them almost anywhere.

"We never really know where we're going until they send the order," he said.

The team goes out for about 14 work days, plus travel time.

"All the guys on the wildland team are super committed," he said.

Although firefighters often gather from across the country — and many different departments — to fight the fires, Matzke said they all adapt and do their best to work together.

Matzke said he enjoys learning about different techniques and fires, especially because many involve forests, something WSFR firefighters don't often have to deal with.

Two members of the department are also part of the Colorado USAR Task Force 1 team, which was deployed this month in response to Hurricane Irma.

Not only do Battalion Chief Travis Chapman and Lt. Kory Tope also have to be ready to go within four hours of getting called to a disaster, but Chapman's K9 Paver also travels with him to different locations.

Chapman has been part of the team for about 16 years, and when he was hired at WSFR the department joined the team.

"It's a big commitment from the fire district," he said.

Those who are left at home, he said, have to arrange their time to cover for the firefighters responding to needs in other areas of the country.

Chapman said he is part of the team for the same reason he became a firefighter.

"I think it's the same as why we do any of our work is we want to help," he said.

When they get a call to a disaster like this year's hurricane, Chapman said he and Paver go with other team members into neighborhoods, make contact with residents and help when needed.

Sometimes that means the dogs will help search a collapsed building for anyone who may have been trapped inside, but it could be as simple as giving someone a bottle of water, Chapman said.

"Any time we can go out and help make the day better for the residents that have gone through the disaster is a success," he said.

Chapman said the call woke him up this year, and pulled him away from his family. But late-night phone calls and being ready for anything just comes with the territory, he said.

It helps, Chapman said, to have support of other firefighters in the department, who are always on hand to help his family if they need anything while he's gone.