Frontier Academy’s Hannah Ellis takes 5th at state cross country 1 year after tibia injury

When Frontier Academy's Hannah Ellis suffered a stress reaction in her tibia toward the end of track season last spring, it put a damper on her plans to improve on her sixth-place finish at Class 3A state meet.

And when she wasn't able to start running again until the beginning of this cross country season, those plans looked like a distant memory.

But, after finishing fifth and leading the Frontier girls to an 11th-place finish at this year's state cross country championships — which finished up Saturday night in Colorado Springs — those plans came to fruition.

"It shows a lot about her character, her mindset and her heart," Frontier coach Brett Shanklin said. "We all have our own journey and our own story. And she made sure she wrote that story."

Ellis finished with a time of 18 minutes, 54.6 seconds, more than a minute faster than her first race of the year — a 19:59 finish at the Colorado State Frontier Academy Invitational.

"It was frustrating. The first few races were way off," Ellis said. "But around the middle of the season I was able to tell, physically, that I was getting back to where I was."

But, she still may have just been getting started. Her times had been steadily improving, and she had just set a personal record last week.

"She just kept getting stronger by the week," Shanklin said. "If she had another week or two, she would've been second or third."

Levi Chambers (16:25.3) took home a fourth-place finish to help the Wolverine boys finish fifth.

"He ran brilliantly, and was one of the best over the last mile," Shanklin said.

Jaden Davis (16:31.7) was not far behind, bringing home an 11th-place finish, and David Garcia (17:14.8) finished 26th.

3A Championships

The University boys finished 14th, paced by Burke Ewing (17:40). The trio of Ethan Knapp (18:10.6), Adam Lang (18:13.7) and Blake Dice (18:15) rounded out the Bulldogs' top four.

Freshman Kylie Kravig (19:53.6) was University's only girl that competed, finishing 19th.

Platte Valley's Andrew King (16:31.2) finished ninth for his second top-10 finish in as many years.

Fort Lupton's Antonio Marquez (18:03.4) finished 77th to improve over 51 seconds and 18 places from last year's race.

Kaitlyn Becker was the only qualifier from Weld Central, finishing with a time of 21:37.2. Eaton's only qualifier, McKenna Cyphers (21:37.3) finished one position behind her.

4A Championships

The Windsor girls capped their first state meet appearance as a team in four years with a 13th-place finish, paced by Morgan Hykes (18:41.2) who finished fourth.

"She ran a great race," Windsor coach Natalie Plowman said. "She spent most of the race around the 10th spot, then kicked it in towards the end."

This was a fitting close to a successful season for Hykes, who broke her own school 5K record on three separate occasions this year.

"She's made huge strides this season, not only physically, but as a leader," Plowman said. "It's amazing watching these girls grow."

Roosevelt finished 16th on the girls side, paced by Madi Kenyon (18:49.8). Kenyon finished sixth, 50 places above teammate Daisy Ortiz (20:19).

Greeley Central finished 14th on the boys side, once again led by Simon Kelati. Kelati (16:16.2) capped off an impressive junior year with an 11th-place finish.

Arturo Toro (16:43.8) ran another strong race, finishing 29th.

Josh Torres (17:22) finished 75th and Dillon Burke (17:59.6) finished 114th to pace Northridge.

5A Championships

Megan Starkey (19:33.8) and Maria Geesaman (20:09.8) were the only two to qualify from Greeley West.

Starkey finished 44th and Geesamen finished 80th to pace the Spartans.

Geesaman started slow, but charged back in the final 2 miles.

2017 state cross country championships

3A

Boys

Team Scores — Classical Academy 82, SkyView 118, Peak to Peak 146, Alamosa 147, Frontier Academy 160, Lamar 166, D'Evelyn 180, Gunnison 195, Salida 231, Faith Christian 233, Liberty Commons 262, Holy Family 304, Conifer 351, University 357, Moffat County 357, Elizabeth 365, Jefferson Academy 404, Berthoud 445, Olathe 513, Pagosa Springs.

Top five individuals — Mason Norman, CA, 15:56.7, David Fine, Elizabeth, 16:02.1, Blake Davis, Lamar, 16:17.5, Levi Chambers, FA, 16:25.3, Kyle McCabe, HF, 16:26.9.

Frontier — Levi Chambers 16:25.3, Jaden Davis 16:31.7, David Garcia 17:14.8, Jesse Hayward 17:54.2 Jayden Howell 18:05.4, Keegan Wiles 18:17.3, Baylor Lewis 18:47.2.

University — Burke Ewing 17:40, Ethan Knapp 18:10, Adam Lang 18:13.7, Blake Dice 18:15, Nick Thomas 18:22.9, Brayden Garrot 18:24.7, Ryan Lang 18:36.7

Platte Valley — Andrew King 16:31.7.

Fort Lupton — Antonio Marquez 18:03.4.

Girls

Team Scores — Peak to Peak 82, Steamboat Springs 101, Classical Academy 120, Holy Family 151, Alamosa 179, Elizabeth 183, D'Evelyn 189, Salida 228, Denver North 230, Gunnison 244, Frontier Academy 268, Aspen 282, Moffat County 319, Colorado Academy 346, St. Mary's 348, SkyView 379, Estes Park 468, Faith Christian 471, Brush 497, Berthoud 513.

Top five individuals — Quin McConnell, PtP, 18:31.6, Anna Shults, PtP, 18:38.5, Tiana Bradfield, PtP 18:48.3, Maggi Congdon, SS, 18:54.1, Hannah Ellis, FA, 18:54.6.

Frontier — Hannah Ellis 18:54.6, Aleigha Street 20:45.4, Samantha Angus 20:53.3, Peyton Meyer 21:53.3, Julia Brown 22:05, Emma Murphy 22:26.3, Sarah Ellis 23:13.9.

University — Kylie Kravig 19:53.6.

Weld Central — Kaitlyn Becker 21:37.2.

Eaton — McKenna Cyphers 21:37.3.

4A

Boys

Team Scores — Palmer Ridge 77, Centaurus 100, Silver Creek 103, Niwot 141, Air Academy 173, Durango 189, Cheyenne Mountain 210, Discovery Canyon 220, Pine Creek 264, Valor Christian 287, Eagle Valley 299, Widefield 321, Mead 322, Greeley Central 341, Glenwood Springs 387, Thompson Valley 429, Montrose 440, Evergreen 457, Mullen 500.

Top five individuals — Cole Sprout, Valor Christian, 15:42.1, Brock Dykema, Silver Creek, 15:56.4, Cal Banta, Air Academy 15:58.8, James Lee, Silver Creek, 15:58.9, Ryan Matson, Palmer Ridge 15:59.2.

Greeley Central — Simon Kelati 16:16.2, Arturo Toro 16:43.8, Ramon Villalobos 17:45.6, Ismael Ochoa 18:06.0, Angelo Abundis 18:11.2, Alvaro Espinoza 18:26, Erik Mendez 19:09.3.

Northridge — Josh Torres 17:22, Dillon Burke 17:59.6.

Girls

Team Scores — Battle Mountain 59, Palmer Ridge 157, Durango 168, Air Academy 185, Valor Christian 200, Niwot 204, Golden 223, Discovery Canyon 246, Centaurus 255, Pine Creek 256, Cheyenne Mountain 263, Silver Creek 290, Windsor 293, Evergreen 314, Green Mountain 343, Roosevelt 276, Standley Lake 432, Thompson Valley 436, Widefield 494, Montrose 506.

Top five individuals — Battle Mountain 18:03.9, Isabella Prosceno, Palmer Ridge, 18:17.8, Addi Iken, Littleton, 18:29.3, Paige Embaugh, Air Academy, 18:38, Morgan Hykes, Windsor, 18:41.2.

Windsor — Morgan Hykes 18:41.2, Kyndel Anderson 19:08.6, Evelyn Moyer 20:20.8, Brooke Shrader 21:02.4, Sedona Dionne 22:17.4, Ansley Kary 22:22.7, Shelbie Jones 22:28.7.

Roosevelt — Madi Kenyon 18:49.8, Daisy Ortiz 20:19, My-Yen Nguyen 20:41.3, Summer Olson 20:57.4, Maddie Phillips 21:16.8, Amber Calanni 21:23.2, Annie Janus 22:11.9.

5A

Girls

Team Scores — Mountain Vista 64, Broomfield 92, Rock Canyon 164, Rocky Mountain 170, Rocky Mountain 170, Fairview 189, Arvada West 190, Cherry Creek 217, Rampart 222, Monarch 228, Boulder 242, Cherokee Trail 266, Coronado 268, Grandview 318, Dakota Ridge 321, Fossil Ridge 337, Denver East 402, Arapahoe 429, Heritage 443, legacy 460, Loveland 521.

Top five individuals — Jenna Fitzsimmons, Mountain Vista, 18:10.3, Caroline Eck, Mountain Vista, 18:16.4, Claudia Brugess, Boulder, 18:16.6, Ivy Gonzales, Broomfield, 18:20.3, Stephanie Carrasco, Thornton, 18:21.5.

Greeley West — Megan Starkey 19:33.8, Maria Geesaman 20:09.8.