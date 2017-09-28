Fun, sweet fun: Woman wants to build her family farm into outdoor and kayaking paradise

» History: Built as private residence in 2001; sold in 2013; reopened as event center in 2015

Dori DeJong has moved between the rural and urban nearly her entire life.

She grew up on her family's dairy farm adjacent to the land that now holds the Platte River Fort. She played near the South Platte River and among the trees that line it and the rolling plains that surround it.

DeJong became a divorce attorney in Denver. When she retired from practicing law, she bought the fort and spent the last four years running it. Now she's ready to expand.

DeJong wants to make the fort — and the hundreds of acres of her family farm — a hub for outdoor recreation.

“I want to help urban people get into nature and appreciate this land,”



— Dori DeJong

Her plans include making the river accessible to kayaking, canoeing and fishing. She wants to build an equestrian barn and start offer educational workshops on irrigation, agriculture and water rights.

Recommended Stories For You

DeJong wants the Platte River Fort to be an escape to nature, even though it's less than three miles from Greeley.

"I want to help urban people get into nature and appreciate this land," she said.

DeJong still lives in Denver and commutes to the fort nearly every day.

Before DeJong bought it in 2013, the fort was part private residence, part educational center. It was built in 2001 to emulate the historic Bent's Old Fort near La Junta by a couple who lived there and used the remaining space to educate visitors about natural sciences and Colorado history.

DeJong, meanwhile, left her family's abutting farm to become a divorce attorney in Denver. That gave her a firsthand look at the ways divorce affects children. It also gave her an idea.

DeJong decided to turn her family farm into a summer camp for kids whose parents are getting divorced, a place for them to retreat, de-stress and come to terms with divorce on their own time while surrounded by people who understand what they're going through.

When the Platte River Fort's former owners learned about DeJong's plans, they offered to sell it to her. DeJong spent two years converting the fort from a house to an events center and opened it in 2015. It hosts weddings and retreats, offers bunks in the fort and camping by the river.

The hundreds of acres the fort sits on are crisscrossed with trails for hiking and biking in the summer and snowshoeing and cross-country skiing in the winter.

DeJong still wants the fort to host a camp for kids whose parents are getting divorced. She's just realized that it can be more.

"We have quite a bit of riverfront, a huge natural resource that's underutilized for recreation," DeJong said.

Her inspiration is Confluence Park on the South Platte in downtown Denver, an urban oasis that features a kayak run. Beyond funding (she doesn't know how much this will cost) and time (she has a 10-year plan) there are two big obstacles DeJong must clear before she starts to make the Platte River Fort something similar.

First is cleaning up the river. For decades, farmers have lined its banks with concrete and rebar to help prevent it from eroding their farmland. It's not as hazardous in the fall, when the river is low and you can see what areas to avoid. But when the Platte swells with spring runoff, hiding the danger underwater, it would be easy for someone to kayak over a piece of rebar that punctures their boat.

To solve this, DeJong has already been in contact with the Middle South Platte River Alliance, the organization that has done much of the cleanup and repair of the damage done by the 2013 floods.

The other issue is that nearly all of the South Platte near the fort runs through private property. DeJong would need nearby landowners to consent to the fort's guests using the river through their property.

That would require disparate parties with different goals to come to an agreement, which is where the town of Kersey, three and a half miles east of the fort, could come into play, serving as a mediator and connector between the fort and the private landowners around it.

"It's about finding a good balance between public use of land and private ownership," said Kersey Town Manager Christian Morgan.

Kersey annexed the fort and the land it's on last month, opening the door for more collaboration between Kersey and the place Morgan called the "gateway to our town."

Kersey thrust itself onto Colorado's outdoor recreation scene this month when it hosted the start and finish lines of the multi-day Pedal the Plains bike ride, but it lacks the infrastructure to be a destination for outdoor recreation.

For now.

"Our goal is…to offer recreation in this part of the county where it doesn't really exist," Morgan said. "When you have hundreds of acres and (DeJong) is willing to open it to public use, it's a game-changer."