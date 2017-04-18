Fundraiser raises money for families dealing with terminal illness | MyWindsorNow.com

“Best of NYC” cruise featuring the Statue of Liberty and Brooklyn Bridge for a family: $100

Inheritance of Hope was founded in 2007 by Kristen and Deric Milligan after several years of coping with the challenges of of raising three young children while Kristen battled a terminal liver cancer diagnosis. Kristen lost her battle with cancer in 2012 but Inheritance of Hope continues to programs and services to equip families with the tools and support they need to face the difficulties. The organization encourages families to cherish the limited time they have and create memories and a legacy for years to come. Donations go towards:

When families with a parent facing a terminal illness cannot plan uninterrupted time together, Inheritance of Hope steps in.

The non-profit group serves families facing the loss of a parent due to terminal illness. Their signature offering is the Legacy Retreat, an all-expenses-paid experience for families to spend time together and learn how to face the challenges of terminal illness.

Inheritance of Hope is hosting a fundraiser Sunday at The Summit. For every Summit pass purchased, 50 percent of the proceeds will go to Inheritance of Hope to benefit families in northern Colorado.

Carol Lacert became a legacy ambassador for the program after her daughter, Marci , was diagnosed with breast cancer. She went on a retreat in 2013 and witnessed the positive experience Inheritance of Hope provided.

The organization provides everything for the families including travel, hotel and entrance fees to parks. Lacert says the only thing the families are responsible for are the souvenirs.

Retreats also provide families with counselors, support groups and planning for the future.

"We all have the same fears," Lacert said. "This allows us to share those fears and realize we're not alone."

Lacert has helped 9 families from northern Colorado go on retreats but sometimes families do not make it in time.

"We had a woman who was 29 and had five children," she said. "She passed away the day before she was supposed to board the plane."

Lacert said families could still go on the retreats, even if the parent has already died.

The organization offers seven different options for families including a family day at Disney World's Magic Kingdom or a Legacy Video recorded by parents for their children.

According to the organization, one in 20 children age 15 and younger will suffer the loss of a parent. Since 2009, Inheritance of Hope has served over 300 families and nearly 800 children across the country.

Lacert said her and her family would always say, "Don't let anyone take your joy away, especially cancer."

The Summit, located at 4455 N. Fairgrounds Ave. in Windsor, offers bowling, laser tag, arcade and dining experiences.