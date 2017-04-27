Funnel cloud reported east of New Raymer; possible snow to come this weekend | MyWindsorNow.com

The National Weather Service on Thursday afternoon received reports of a funnel cloud east of New Raymer, although meteorologists were unable to confirm whether the cloud touched down.

Those reports heralded the coming of a possible weekend storm.

According to Jim Kalina, a weather service meteorologist in Boulder, about 12:50 p.m. meteorologists in Weld County received reports of a funnel cloud near the intersection of Colo. 52 and Colo. 14, about 2½ miles east of New Raymer. Kalina said meteorologists received two reports — one claiming the funnel clouds touched down, the other claiming it did not.

He added people also reported about 12 inches of accumulation of pea or nickel-sized hail in the area. There were no reports of significant damage.

The stormy weather may continue Friday, he said, but the best chance for more precipitation will come Friday night into Saturday morning. The Greeley area may receive between 3 and 4 inches of snow, he said, although he predicted the nexus of the storm would remain in southeastern Colorado.

He said he expected the weather to clear up by Sunday, although there is a 20 percent chance of rain forecast on that day.