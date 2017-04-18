Fuzzy’s Taco Shop opens Monday in Centerplace | MyWindsorNow.com

For more information, go to http://www.fuzzystacoshop.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/fuzzysgreeley/ , or call (970) 339-3663.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 8 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.

GREELEY — The wait is over — the "open" sign in Fuzzy's Taco Shop's window has finally turned on at Centerplace in Greeley.

The Tex-Mex style restaurant opened its first location in town on Monday at 4365 Centerplace Ave., near the new Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurant that made its debut last month. Centerplace has seen some new development lately, and Fuzzy's is one of the projects that has been in the works for about a year, according to manager J Lundgren.

Lundgren said more than 1,000 customers indulged in some tacos and margaritas on the restaurant's first day of being open. He said his staff was prepared for a busy day, but the store was about 20 percent busier than what they had projected.

"(Our opening day) was a major success — we had a packed house and lines out the door," he said. "We are definitely close to breaking the entire corporation's record (in sales) for a brand new store opening day."

Lundgren said the Greeley location opened after many Greeley residents said they were driving to the Fuzzy's location on Harmony Road in Fort Collins.

"They were asking for (a Greeley store)," he said. "That's why we started researching the market in Greeley, and there really isn't anything quite like us in Greeley. With so many people asking, it was naturally a great location."

The store features 29 TVs and has a bar area with more than 20 plug-ins, adding a modern touch to the restaurant, Lundgren said. He said the store was designed to facilitate movement, meaning there is more space around the bar and seating area than is seen in other Fuzzy's locations.

With the nearby hotels and brand-name stores, Lundgren said he thinks being in Centerplace will drive a lot of traffic into the restaurant

"We're kind of in that one-stop shop location, so if you're already going somewhere else, you're more likely to go to Fuzzy's and get some dinner, too," he said.

Lundgren expects this weekend to be even busier. He's anticipating about 30 percent more in sales Friday through Sunday than on the restaurant's opening day.

There are several Fuzzy's locations across the Front Range, with some in Fort Collins and Longmont, and one in Loveland on the way. About three more are set to open in Colorado Springs, joining the one there that already exists, Lundgren said.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop originated in Fort Worth, Texas, and was bought by father and son restaurateurs Alan and Chuck Bush in 2003. Since then, restaurants have opened throughout 11 states and the chain has grown to 95 stores, with more on the way.