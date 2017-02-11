G5 Brew Pub in Severance a dream come true for Gourd family | MyWindsorNow.com

When Jeremy Gourd walks around the G5 Brew Pub in Severance, he has an almost childlike enthusiasm in his step and wears a huge smile across his face.

Although daunting, chaotic and a bit overwhelming at times, opening the brewpub at 1018 Mahogany Way was the fulfillment of a long-standing dream for Jeremy and his wife Tammy Gourd. A few months in, it still feels surreal, they said.

“We’ve always eyeballed this place and thought how cool it would be to open a brewery in it,” Jeremy said.

“For six years we’ve just watched and dreamed about it,” Tammy added.

As soon as the couple heard the property might be available, they jumped on it and started the process of turning it into G5 Brew Pub.

The Gourds opened the brewpub in late October and got their liquor license Dec. 5, which they both point out was the 83rd anniversary of Prohibition’s end. For the past couple of months they’ve been able to offer an assortment of craft beers to complement what Jeremy calls “good ol’ rib-sticking American food.”

“I don’t consider us a burger joint, but we’ve got amazing burgers,” Jeremy said.

“We do a lot of in-house smoking,” Tammy said. “All our meats are smoked just outside, twice or sometimes three times a week.”

“We smoke everything from poppers to our wings, to even our main meats like brisket or rib,” Jeremy said.

Before too long — at least by the end of the year — they hope to offer their own brews too. They already have a spot picked out for the brewing equipment and plan to construct glass walls around parts of the area so diners can see the operation from inside the restaurant, Jeremy said.

In addition to the brewpub, the Gourds also own and run G5 Hop Fields in Windsor and they hope to use as many of their own hops as possible in their brews.

Family matters a lot to the Gourds. In fact, both their G5 businesses take their names from the five members — two parents and three kids — of the Gourd family. It’s a value Tammy and Jeremy want to uphold in the community by offering Severance a restaurant that doesn’t just cater to families, but has spaces, activities and events designed with them in mind.

A small community of just over 3,400 residents, Severance doesn’t have much in the way of establishments that offer food and drink in a restaurant environment.

“I want this place to become what Severance has never seen,” Jeremy said, “becoming a brewery and introducing a whole new family-focused atmosphere and environment that this town has never really had.”

Their dream for the brewpub includes creating an outdoor beer garden and landscaping the edge of the property to include family entertainment such as horseshoes, corn hole and other games, he said.

“A community place,” Tammy said, “where you meet your friends, where you meet your family, and you feel like you’re home and everybody knows every everybody.”