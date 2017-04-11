Girl Scouts and The Windsor American Legion work together to donate cookies to veterans | MyWindsorNow.com

When the Windsor Girl Scouts picked their Home Town Hero's for year, they chose the Windsor American Legion to learn more about veterans.

Troop leader Beth McGrew said the girls — ages 9 and 10 — had not chosen the American Legion in the past and went to one of the Legion's monthly meetings to get to know them better and be a part of their flag retiring ceremony.

Thursday, the fourth graders met again at the American Legions meeting and presented members with 179 boxes of cookies to be donated to veterans in the community.

"We want the girls to learn when you give back to the community, you get more than you give," McGrew said.

The troop sold just less than 3,800 boxes of cookies this year, surpassing last years numbers. The girls kept a donation jar and told community members the money would fund cookie donations to the Windsor American Legion.

"Peoples faces would just light up when they heard where it was going," McGrew said. "One guy dug into his pocket and pulled out $18 or $20."

After presenting the veterans with the cookies the American Legion and the Girl Scouts went to Windsor Health Care to present the cookies to veterans living at the facility.

Lloyd McKinney, an Army veteran who served from 1956 to 1959, grabbed a box of Peanut Butter Patties and Shortbread.

"I thought it was just wonderful," he said.

The Windsor American Legion is a veteran's organization owned by its 130 members.

Member Nacho Alvarado said many of the members are senior citizens who they don't see often.

Donated cookies also will go to the Good Samaritan Society and Columbine Commons as well as 35 boxes donated to troops overseas.

"It was a humbling experience to be reached out to," Windsor American Legion leader and Purple Heart recipient Robbie Doman said about working with the Girl Scouts. "They came to our meeting and they really got to know us and ask about our service."

Members have worked with students before to build patriotism, partake in a visit to Pearl Harbor or help serve breakfast to veterans on Memorial Day.

The Legion says going forward the Girl Scouts can always reach out to them.

"They can use our place for fundraisers or we can help donate any of our services," Doman said.

As for the cookies, they all agree Samoas are the best. Legion member Charles Davies added, "And Thin Mints, too."