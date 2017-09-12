‘Girls can play football too’: Three girls now play WHS football

Alyx Sharp, a sophomore at Windsor High School, watched her brother Jordan, a junior at WHS, play football during his freshman year at the school.

Now, she said, he cheers her on.

"He's my biggest fan," she said.

Sharp is one of three young women on the football team at Windsor High School. She and Emily Reinard, a freshman, were inspired to join this year after watching Julia Broghammer, now a senior, play on the team last year.

They practiced their kicking together Thursday, kicking a football high in the air after warming up.

Although Sharp has played basketball, volleyball, wrestling and diving, football is her favorite.

"I've always had a love for football," Sharp said.

While they are the only three women on the team, Sharp and Reinard said the team treats them like family.

Reinard said being part of the team will take some getting used to, but she is looking forward to the challenge.

"We wanted to be part of something bigger than ourselves," Reinard said.

Although Broghammer did not have another female player as her inspiration, she said her dad recommended she give it a shot.

The first varsity game of the season was nerve-wracking, Broghammer said, but she made two extra points and is ready to play more.

Sharp plays for the junior varsity team, and Reinard for C team. All three are kickers.

Reinard said she has heard from some other female students that they might be trying out for the team next year, and all three said they hope to inspire more girls at their school to try out.

"It's seen as a masculine sport, but girls can play football too," Sharp said. "If you set your mind to it, you can do it."

Broghammer agreed.

"I hope more women try it," she said.

Broghammer said being seen as an inspiration is a weird feeling, but also kind of cool.

The community has been supportive of her, Broghammer said, and she hopes that support continues and more will come out to watch the games.

"Bring everyone," she said.