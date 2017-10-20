Girls cross country places 3rd at regionals; volleyball falls to Holy Family

CROSS COUNTRY

Lyons — Roosevelt's girls had the highest finish in their history as a Class 4A program, scoring 71 points to place second in the Class 4A Region 4 Championships on Thursday.

Silver Creek won the team title with 59 points.

Junior Madi Kenyon led the Rough Riders with a fourth-place finish. Sophomore Daisy Ortiz placed 10th, and senior Kendra Eickleberry was 11th.

Junior Kelsey Lagunas and junior Emily Severin rounded out the scoring, placing 19th and 27th, respectively.

Windsor junior Morgan Hykes placed second overall (18:58).

Greeley Central (73) was second in the boys race, behind Silver Creek (24). Junior Simon Kelati was fifth (16:39), individually, to lead the Wildcats. Northridge senior Josh Torres (17:00) was eighth.

Go to greeleytribune.com for team-by-team results for Weld programs.

4A Region 4 Championships

Boys

Team Scores — Silver Creek 24, Greeley Central 73, Mead 77, Thompson Valley 88, Roosevelt 159, Northridge 185, Longmont 205, Fort Morgan 211, Skyline 219, Mountain View 284, Windsor 317, Frederick 340.

Top five individuals — Logan Simington, SC, 16:14; Brock Dykema, SC, 16:15; Dylan Schubert, TV, 16:28; James Lee, SC, 16:34; Simon Kelati, GC, 16:39.

Girls

Team Scores — Silver Creek 59, Roosevelt 71, Windsor 91, Thompson Valley 102, Mead 121, Mountain View 137, Longmont 155, Fort Morgan 235, Northridge 252, Greeley Central 254, Skyline 326.

Top five individuals — Kenadi Krueger, TV, 18:57; Morgan Hykes, W, 18:58; Cami Fischmann, SC, 19:16; Madi Kenyon, R, 19:17; Kyndel Anderson, W, 19:44.

VOLLEYBALL

Holy Family 3, Windsor 0: In Broomfield, the Wizards had periodic leads but couldn't close a set against the Tigers, who are ranked third in 4A by CHSAANow.com.

"We were overmatched tonight and simply got beat by a bigger, better team," Windsor coach LaVerne Huston wrote in an email. "Defensively, we had some good hustle plays from several players but couldn't terminate many balls offensively."

The Wizards fell to 11-2 in 4A Tri-Valley Conference, 12-6 overall.

WHS 17 16 21

HFHS 25 25 25

WHS — Kills: Rylee Greiman 10, Gabbie Hertzke 6, Ally Kennis 5; Assists: Ellie Garrett 25; Aces: Garrett 2, Hollie Hoffman; Blocks: Garrett 2, Hoffman, Greiman; Digs: Greiman 9, Hoffman 7, Blake Serrato 6.