Girls hoops tops Mead in Prep Roundup for Feb. 11 | MyWindsorNow.com

BOYS HOOPS

Mead 80, Windsor 51: In Mead, Despite its best effort, Windsor was not able to keep up with the Longhorns’ high-powered offense. The Wizards were led by the three-headed monster of Kirk Relford, Jake Hammond and Tyler McGinnis, who combined to score 42 of Windsor’s 51 points. Windsor falls to 7-5 in the 4A Tri-Valley League, 9-12 on the season ahead of its game against Berthoud Tuesday. WHS 13 14 9 15 — 51 MHS 20 20 22 28 — 80 WHS — Andy Evans 1 1-1 3, Kirk Relford 4 5-5 15, Jake Hammond 7 2-2 16, Corte Tapia 0 0-0 0, Nate Huntsman 0 1-2 1, Tyler McGinnis 4 0-0 11, Jack Hardy 0 3-4 3, Brennan Seyboldt 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 12-14 51 3-point field goals — WHS 3 (Relford 2). Total fouls — WHS 16.

GIRLS HOOPS

Windsor 40, Mead 35: In Windsor, the Wizards used a big first quarter to hold off a late rally and collect a win at home. Windsor (10-2 4A Tri-Valley Conference, 15-6 overall) jumped out to an 11-point lead after the first quarter. But after playing even in the second and third quarters, Mead cut the lead in the fourth quarter before the Wizards hung on down the stretch to get the win. Windsor was led by 11 points from Hollie Hoffman and nine points from Karly Mathern. MHS 4 9 8 14 — 35 WHS 15 9 8 8 — 40 WHS — Chaynee Kingsbury 2 0-0 4, Hollie Hoffman 3 5-8 11, Sam Greene 2 0-0 4, Karly Mathern 3 2-2 9, Madi Denzel 2 0-0 4, Michaela Moran 1 1-2 3, Adalyn Vergara 0 1-4 1, Ally Kennis 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 9-16 40. 3-point field goals — WHS 1 (Mathern). Total fouls — WHS 12.